Fairfield vs Iona Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 13| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Fairfield Stags are off to a 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, seventh in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Niagara Purple Eagles (77-69) in their previous outing.

Supreme Cook and Caleb Fields both scored 17 points each for their team but fell short as others could not contribute enough. They will now take on the Iona Gaels, who are on an 11-5 start to the season, and second in the same conference.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats defeated them in their last outing (81-58) where apart from Daniss Jenkins, nobody looked solid. He was the only one to score 17 points in the defeat. The Gaels will now host this game at the Hynes Athletic Center on Friday (January 13) where they will look to end their losing run whereas the Stags will be looking to end their losing streak.

Fairfield Stags vs Iona Gaels: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Fairfield Stags +800 +14.5 (-110) O 136.5 (-110) Iona Gaels -1300 -14.5 (-110) U 136.5 (-110)

The Stags started the season on a negative note with only six wins but nine losses. Their away form is a poor 0-5 at the moment which they will look to improve on tonight.

The team is poor on the offensive front, averaging only 65.1 points per game, which ranks 330th in the country while conceding 65.2 points, which ranks 80th.

The Iona Gaels are in a much better position compared to the Stags with eleven wins and only five losses. Their home record is a solid 5-0 at present. The team is impressive when it comes to offense, averaging 76.6 points per game, which ranks 78th in the country while conceding 66.6 points per game, which ranks 110th in the country.

Fairfield Stags vs Iona Gaels: Match Details

Fixture: Fairfield Stags @ Iona Gaels

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Hynes Athletic Center, New Rochelle

Fairfield Stags vs Iona Gaels: Prediction

The Gaels are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games played on a Friday. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a losing streak. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has an away-winning record of less than .400.

Iona has a big 8-2 advantage over Fairfield in their last ten meetings. The current situation between the two teams suggests a big upper hand for the Gaels. Expect a one-sided contest.

Final Prediction: Iona -14.5 (-110)

