Falcons vs Ravens: Who Will Win? Betting Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 24 | 2022-23 NFL Season

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are at the bottom of the NFC South and on a disappointing three-game losing streak. They are coming off a defeat against the New Orleans Saints (21-18) in Week 15 and will now take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5).

The Ravens are second in the AFC North after losing their spot to the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4). They suffered a defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns (13-3) putting up one of their worst offensive performances ever.

Baltimore is inching closer to making it to the playoffs and needs a win or two to get the job done. They cannot afford to lose more games. As for Atlanta, this chapter is already closed. All they can do is try and finish the season on a high and give their fans something to cheer about.

Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Atlanta Falcons +235 +6.5 (-110) O 34.5 (-110) Baltimore Ravens -290 -6.5 (-110) U 34.5 (-110)

Atlanta are undergoing a disappointing 2022-23 NFL season with only five wins, with nine losses to their name. Their season has been hampered by a number of injuries and they just could not get it together. The team is already out of the playoffs and all they could try and do is finish the season on a positive note.

Atlanta is around the mid-mark when it comes to scoring, averaging 21.9 points per game, 15th in the league. However, they are conceding more at 23.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Their total passing yards per game is one of the worst in the league at only 150.9 but their total rushing yards per game is 164.1, which ranks 3rd.

Baltimore is just a step away from the playoff spot. They need to win a game or two to cement their place. The team is averaging a decent 21.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the season whereas conceding 18.8 points, which ranks 4th in the league. Their total passing yards per game are 180.6 and their total rushing yards are 164.7.

Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens: Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens: Pick

Drake London has a consistent figure for this struggling Atlanta team. The wide receiver has managed to record a total of 603 receiving yards in 14 games so far.

He is averaging a solid 43.1 receiving yards per game along with four TDs. Expect him to have a decent game today as well.

Best Pick: Drake London Total Receiving Yards Over 45.5 (-115)

Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens: Betting Prediction

The Falcons are 1-3 against the Ravens in their last four meetings. However, it will be their first meeting in four years and Baltimore is in a much better position to win this game. Three of their four games have crossed the total line. Expect a very entertaining game with a lot of TDs.

Final Prediction: Total Over 34.5 (-110)

