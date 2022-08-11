Field of Dreams: Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds - Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 11, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are playing the most insignificant game of the season. However, it will no doubt be the most watched game of the regular season, as they are playing in Iowa on the Field of Dreams.

Pitching in this one are Drew Smyly for Chicago and Nick Lodolo for Cincinnati.

Smyly is a veteran who has bounced around the league. He is now in Chicago, having one of the best years of his career. He enters play today with an ERA of 3.97, but playing for the Cubs has him with a record of 4-7.

Lodolo's rookie season is not going nearly as well as he likely hoped, but he has had some solid starts. Lodolo has allowed one run or less in four of his nine starts, giving Cincinnati real promise in seasons to come.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Field of Dreams, Dyersville, IA

MLB at Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs -102 Over 8.5 (-120) Yes (-110) Reds -116 Under 8.5 (-102) No (-105)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets

Spending his whole career with one terrible franchise means this will be one of the biggest games of his career. The spotlight will be on Joey Votto in this one, and he will deliver. A home run is likely, but an RBI is a sure thing.

Joey Votto to Record an RBI (+130)

"The Field of Dreams unis are (fire)" - BaseballQuotes1

Drew Smyly is another veteran who will take this opportunity and shine bright. Smyly has been consistently throwing four or five strikeouts a start this season. Facing a team that is great at striking out and playing on the most iconic field in sports history, an over here is surefire.

Drew Smyly Over 4.5 Ks (-134)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction

Bettors are certainly disappointed to have these two teams playing in the most anticipated game of the season, but nothing can be done about it now. Everyone will be rooting for long balls into the corn field, and Major League Baseball needs an exciting game after a five-run All-Star Game. MLB needs an over, and fans want one too. So bettors should lock it in!

Over 8.5 Runs (-120)

