Florida Gators vs Florida Atlantic NCAA Basketball Predictions, Odds, Pick, and Preview: November 14| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Florida Gators are 2-0 in as many games this season and will face the Florida Atlantic Owls, who are 1-1 in the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. The Gators will host this encounter at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Monday (November 14).

The Owls are part of Conference USA, a non-AP-ranked team, whereas the Gators are part of the Southeastern Conference. It will be interesting to see how a non-AP-ranked team fares against an AP-ranked team when they are already coming off a loss in their previous game.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Florida Gators: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic Owls +13 (-115) O 145 (-110) Florida Gators -13 (-105) U 145 (-110)

The Owls have started their season with a win and a loss so far. Their opening game was a clean win against the Lynn Fighting Knights (81-46), and the following game was a defeat against the Ole Miss Rebels (80-67).

Vladislav Goldin has proved to be the best player on the court for the Owls, scoring 19 points, shooting 9/13 from the field, and getting nine rebounds against Ole Miss. Other players like Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin chipped in with 10 and 19 points respectively. They put on a decent show against a strong team like Ole.

The Florida Gators have started the season with two victories in a row. These wins have come against the likes of the Stony Brook Seawolves (81-45), and the Kennesaw State Owls (88-78).

Friday night saw the Gators earn their second straight win star performance from Colin Castleton, scoring 33 points, along with nine rebounds, and Kowacie Reeves, who managed to hit two-clutch hits from behind the arc. This kept Florida away from the State Owls. They will now look to secure their third straight win against the Atlantic Owls on Monday.

Florida Gators vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Match Details

Fixture: Florida Atlantic Owls @ Florida Gators

Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 08:00 pm EDT

Venue: Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

Florida Gators vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Pick

Colin Castleton has shown massive improvement with each passing game. The forward, who plays for the Gators, started the first game quite slowly but managed to score 13 points, on top of five rebounds and three assists.

He made up for a slow start in Game 2, scoring 33 points, along with nine rebounds and three assists. He could well and truly be dangerous against the Owls on Monday.

Best Pick: Total Over 145 (-110)

Florida Gators vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Prediction

Both teams met only once back in 2010 when the Gators defeated Owls 79-66. Looks like it will be a similar type of affair this time around as well.

The Gators are playing at home, which gives them an undue advantage over the Owls. It should be a one-sided contest so expect a straight win for Florida.

Prediction: Gators -13 (-105)

