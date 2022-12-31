Fresno State vs Utah State, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Utah State Aggies in a college basketball game on Saturday. Fresno State have recovered from their losing run to win four of their last six games. Placed in the middle of the Mountain West Conference, they are in need of a few more wins to move up in the conference.

Utah State, having played better this season, are in good shape. As they meet a team from their division, they will want a win to move third in the division.

Fresno State vs Utah State Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FRESNO +540 +12(-115) o135.5(-105) UTAH -740 -12(-105) u136.5(-115)

Fresno State vs Utah State Match Details

Fixture: Fresno State vs Utah State

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 pm EDT

Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, UT

Fresno State vs Utah State Key Stats

The Bulldogs have not played well on offense, earning just 61.3 points per game on average this season. All the notable efforts have come from the likes of Isaih Moore and Jemarl Baker, with both players averaging over 11 points per game. Moore has been involved in 7.8 rebounds per game and has a great free throw accuracy of over 70 percent.

The team has lacked contributions from the other players with just 11.3 assists per game. With over 12 TOs per game, the team has lost many opportunities to score and need to improve to find the right stability for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, the Aggies have done astonishingly well, averaging over 85 points per game this season. They have multiple players scoring in the double digits per game, with Steven Ashworth leading the charge with over 17 points per game. He has been effective with over 4.7 assists per game and a three-pointer accuracy of over 50 percent.

The team has done well, with over 19 assists per game, providing enough strength to the offense and versatility in the offensive unit. The defensive setup is also decent with over 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game. Though they will look to improve to bring down the TOs per game to less than 10 from 12 per game now.

Fresno State vs Utah State Betting Prediction

The game is very much in the favor of the Aggies due to their better team strength. They have a strong home record with over 13 wins in the last 17 games, making them more comfortable in the encounter.

Bulldogs have been poor overall and have struggled away from home. Their offensive strength is not at par to score enough for a win. We can expect them to struggle in this encounter.

Prediction: Take, Utah, -12(-105)

Poll : 0 votes