Gardner Minshew II to Start Versus the Dallas Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be taking on their arch-rivals in the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve inside of AT&T Stadium. However, they will be without their potential NFL MVP candidate in quarterback Jalen Hurts and will be calling on backup quarterback Gardner Minshew III to start in this matchup.

Minshew was the starting quarterback in 2019-2020 for the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing on as the backup for the Eagles. He has played in 30 career games and has a 63.2 completion percentage for 6,003 yards with 41 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions.

Hurts sprained his AC Joint in his right shoulder and remained in the game for Philadelphia's 25-20 road win over the Chicago Bears last week. This has the potential to be more than a one week injury, but as of right now they are hoping some rest will let Hurts return as the starter.

How are the Philadelphia Eagles doing this season?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been arguably the best team in the entire NFL as they are 13-1 and hold a two-game lead for the best record in the NFC, which would secure a first-round bye and give them home-field advantage throughout the entirety of the NFC portion of the playoffs.

However, there is still a possibility that the Cowboys can win the NFC East if they are able to win their remaining three games while the Eagles lose their last three games, including Saturday afternoon. The Eagles wrap up the season with Saturday's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, play on New Year's Day at home against the New Orleans Saints, and then host the New York Giants on January 8th to wrap up the regular season.

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth and this is going to be for seeding. Philly has been one of the best all-around teams in terms of talent as they are third in the sport with 394.1 total yards per game, fourth in rushing with 158.6 rushing yards per game, second in yards allowed with 293.5 total yards per game, best in the NFL with 55 total sacks, and leading all of football with a +12 turnover margin heading into this game.

