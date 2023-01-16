George Washington vs George Mason Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The George Washington Colonials are off to an 8-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eighth in the Atlantic-10 Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Saint Louis Billikens (81-74) in their previous outing. Maximus Edwards, James Bishop, and Brendan Adams all put up 24, 14, and 19 points respectively for their team but still fell short of the win.

They will now take on the George Mason Patriots, who are on an 11-7 start to the season, fifth in the same conference, and managed a win against the Davidson Wildcats (67-65) where Josh Oduro led the team by scoring 22 points in the win.

They will now host this game at the EagleBank Arena on Monday (January 16) where they will look to continue their winning run. The Colonials, on the other hand, will look to end their losing start.

George Washington Colonials vs George Mason Patriots: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under George Washington Colonials +270 +7.5 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) George Mason Patriots -340 -7.5 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Colonials have struggled to find some form and momentum so far this season. Their conference record is 2-2 whereas the away record stands at 1-3. The team is decent in offense, averaging 75.4 points per game, which ranks 110th in the nation along with 31.1 offensive rebounds, which ranks 250th.

Their defense needs some improvement as they are conceding 72.8 points per game, which ranks 277th in the country.

The George Mason Patriots are doing a little better compared to the Colonials as their conference record is 3-2 and their home record is a perfect 10-0 at the moment. The team are just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.9 points per game, which ranks 203rd in the league while conceding 66.9 points per game, which ranks 114th.

George Washington Colonials vs George Mason Patriots: Match Details

Fixture: George Washington Colonials @ George Mason Patriots

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 04:00 pm ET

Venue: EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia

George Washington Colonials vs George Mason Patriots: Prediction

The Patriots are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a straight win and 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played at home. They have a 7-3 advantage over George Washington in their last ten meetings. Looking at the current statistics and form, George Mason are having a better season and are also the home team today. They will aim for their eleventh home win of the season.

Final Prediction: George Mason - 7.5 (-110)

