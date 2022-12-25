Seattle vs George Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 25| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Seattle Redhawks are off to an 8-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the Western Athletic Conference, and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Iona Gaels (83-72) in their previous outing and will now take on the George Washington Colonials, who are 6-6 at the start of the season.

They are ninth in the Atlantic 10 Conference and are on a two-game losing streak, facing defeat at the hands of the Pepperdine Waves (81-70). The game will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center, a neutral venue for both teams. Interestingly, the two teams will be looking to end their losing streak.

Seattle Redhawks vs George Washington Colonials: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Redhawks -140 -2.5 (-110) O 146 (-110) George Washington Colonials +120 +2.5 (-110) U 146 (-110)

The Redhawks are off to an impressive start with eight wins and four losses. They suffered losses against teams like the Washington Huskies (77-66), the Oregon State Beavers (73-58), the Utah State Aggies (84-56), and the Iona Gaels (83-75). They now have a chance to earn their ninth win at a neutral venue.

The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 76.3 points per game and ranking 112th in the nation. Defensively, they are not bad either, conceding 69.3 points per game, which ranks 202nd in the nation.

The George Washington Colonials had a mixed start to the season with six wins and six losses. Their most impressive wins so far have come against the Howard Bison (85-75), the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (69-64), and the Coppin State Eagles (83-71).

When it comes to offense, the team fares well, averaging 75.0 points per game, which ranks 141st in the nation whereas conceding 69.9 points per game, which ranks 218th in the nation.

Seattle Redhawks vs George Washington Colonials: Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Redhawks @ George Washington Capitals

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 1:30 p.m ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Seattle Redhawks vs George Washington Colonials: Prediction

The Redhawks' nine of their last eleven games played on a Sunday have stayed below the total mark. Four of their last five games played at home have been below the total line following a double-digit loss.

There have been no recent meetings between the teams, but looking at all the statistics, the matchup seems even. Both teams are similar in terms of stats. Seattle only has a better win/loss record at the moment but doesn't have any other advantage. Expect a close contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Total Under 146 (-110)

