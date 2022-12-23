Iona vs Seattle Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Iona Gaels are off to a 7-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season, first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the SMU Mustangs (85-81) and will now take on the Seattle Redhawks, who are on an 8-3 start to the season, second in the Western Athletic Conference.

Seattle faced defeat against the Utah State Aggies (84-56) in their last outing. The game will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center, a neutral location for both teams. It will be interesting to see if the Gaels get their eighth win of the season or if the Redhawks get their ninth.

Iona Gaels vs Seattle Redhawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Iona Gaels -425 -8.5 (-110) O 146.5 (-110) Seattle Redhawks +325 +8.5 (-110) U 146.5 (-110)

The Gaels have started the season on a positive note with seven wins and four losses. They suffered losses against teams like the Hofstra Pride (83-78), the Santa Clara Broncos (86-76), the New Mexico Lobos (82-74), and the SMU Mustangs (85-81). The team now have an important away game where they will look to earn their eighth win of the season. They have a 0-2 away record at the moment.

The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 77.5 points per game. Their defense is pretty decent too, conceding 66.8 points, which ranks 134th in the league.

The Seattle Redhawks have eight wins and three losses so far this season. The defeats came against teams like Washington Huskies (77-66), the Oregon State Beavers (73-58), and the Utah State Aggies (84-56). They now have a chance at home to get their ninth win of the season. The team are impressive as they are averaging 76.7 points per game while conceding 68.2.

Iona Gaels vs Seattle Redhawks: Match Details

Fixture: Iona Gaels @ Seattle Redhawks

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 04:30 pm ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Iona Gaels vs Seattle Redhawks: Prediction

The Gaels are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a straight loss. They are also 18-7-1 against the spread in their last 26 games in a neutral venue. There have been no recent meetings between the two teams but looking at all the statistics and recent forms of both teams, it is fair to say that the competition looks equal. However, Iona are a team from a superior conference and have a slight advantage in that regard.

Final Prediction: Gaels -8.5 (-110)

