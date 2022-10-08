Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 8| 2022 NCAAF Season

Georgia Southern Eagles will face the struggling Georgia State Panthers on Saturday (October 8). The Panthers will host this matchup at Turner Field in Atlanta. The home team is coming off their first win of the season.

Both teams are part of the Sun Belt conference.

The Eagles have had a better start to the season compared to their opponents. They have three wins and two losses to their name so far. Their opening game was a big win over Morgan State (59-7) followed by a high-scoring game win against Nebraska (45-42). Their first loss came against the UAB Blazers (35-21). It was then a routine victory in Game 4 against the Ball State Cardinals (34-23). They faced defeat in their last outing against Coastal Carolina (34-30).

Georgia State started its campaign on a very poor note. With four losses and a single win, they find themselves at the bottom of the conference. The Panthers lost their first four games before finally winning the last one. It seems as if the defensive unit is not able to perform at its best. It is becoming increasingly difficult for them to stay relevant in the conference.

Fans will be hoping for a big turnaround for the home team. They have finally managed to secure a win, and they hope it continues. But this encounter against the Eagles is going to be a tough day at work.

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers: Match Details

Game: Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8, 02:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Turner Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Georgia Southern Eagles +125 +2.5 (-105) O 67 (-110) Georgia State Panthers -145 -2.5 (-115) U 67 (-110)

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers: Pick

Even in defeats, Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams performed brilliantly. Both are running backs for the Panthers. The team needs them to perform against the Eagles as well. Even though Georgia Southern is in a better position in the conference, they can't take this lightly.

Pick: Georgia State First Quarter (-125)

Georgia Sourthern Eagles vs. Georgia State Panthers: Prediction

The head-to-head record gives the home team a narrow 3-2 lead. Even the odds are in favor of the Panthers. It is high time they start winning; otherwise, the season will be over for them pretty soon. Expect Georgia State to bounce back with a win.

Prediction: Panthers (-145)

Poll : 0 votes