Georgia Tech vs Northeastern Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 2 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 4-3 at the start of the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They suffered a defeat in their last outing against the Iowa Hawkeyes (81-65) and sit twelfth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Yellow Jackets will take on the Northeastern Huskies, who are off to a disappointing 1-5 start to the season and find themselves tenth in the Colonial Athletic Conference.

They are coming off a loss in their previous outing to the Princeton Tigers (56-54). The Yellow Jackets will host this game at the McCamish Pavilion on Friday (December 2).

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Northeastern Huskies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets -750 -12 (-110) O 129.5 (-110) Northeastern Huskies +525 +12 (-110) U 129.5 (-110)

The Yellow Jackets have four wins and three losses so far this season. The losses came against teams like the Utah Utes (68-64), the Marquette Golden Eagles (84-60), and the Iowa Hawkeyes (81-65). The Yellow Jackets are now looking for their fifth win of the season when they host the game tonight.

On the offensive front, the Yellow Jackets are averaging 69.9 points per game and conceding 66.3 points. Their 3-pt shooting is at a disappointing 29.9% whereas the field goal percentage stands at an ordinary 41.6. Total offensive rebounds are 34.3 per game, while 35.7 are defensive rebounds.

The Huskies have one win and five losses so far. Their only win came against the Manhattan Jaspers (69-67). On the other hand, the losses have come against teams like the Boston University Terriers (72-63), the Providence Friars (89-65), the Harvard Crimson (70-69), the Syracuse Orange (76-48), and the Princeton Tigers (56-54).

They are scoring a below-average of 61.3 points per game and are conceding 71.7 points. Their shooting from the line is at a disappointing 29.6% whereas the field goal percentage is at a low of 38.5.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Northeastern Huskies: Match Details

Fixture: Northeastern Huskies @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Northeastern Huskies: Prediction

The under is 6-0 in the Yellow Jackets' last six games overall. The under is also 5-0 in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games. The under 7-1 in their last eight home games.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams, but Georgia Tech looks a clear favorite to win the game. Statistically, they are a better team, they are hosting the game and are doing better than the Huskies this season.

Final Prediction: Total Under 129.5 (-110)

