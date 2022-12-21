Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors (15-17) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a lopsided 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks. Their opponents tonight, the Brooklyn Nets (19-12), have found their groove of late and are riding high on a six-game winning streak. Their most recent game was a close 124-121 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors have had a disappointing season thus far considering their success last season. The absence of star player Stephen Curry is only further hindering the ailing Oakland outfit. The Nets, meanwhile, have bounced back from a disastrous 2-6 start to the season and are 10-1 in their past 11 games.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details

Fixture: Warriors @ Nets

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

On the Warriors' front, power/small forward Andre Iguodala is out due to a hip injury. Point guard Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury. Small forward Andrew Wiggins is out with a groin injury. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo and power forward/center JaMychal Green are out with illness. Shooting guard Klay Thompson is out due to right knee injury management.

On the Nets' end, there are no injuries listed ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status Andre Iguodala Warriors Hip Out Stephen Curry Warriors Shoulder Out Andrew Wiggins Warriors Groin Out Donte DiVincenzo Warriors Illness Out JaMychal Green Warriors Illness Out Klay Thompson Warriors Knee Out

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Warriors +12 (-110) Ov 223.5 (-110) +500 Nets -12 (-110) Un 223.5 (-110) -700

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Starting 5s

Warriors - PG: Jordan Poole, SG: TBA, SF: Moses Moody, PF: Draymond Green, C: Kevon Looney

Nets - PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Royce O'Neale, SF: Kevin Durant, PF: Ben Simmons, C: Nicolas Claxton

Warriors vs. Nets Prediction

The Warriors have come badly undone on the defensive end of the court. The injury bug has also struck of late, with team MVP Stephen Curry out of the picture for the next few weeks among other notable absences, including starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. The Warriors have also had rotten luck on the road this season.

The Nets, meanwhile, started off poorly this season but are now firing on all cylinders. Kevin Durant scored a whopping 43 points in their win over the Pistons. Kyrie Irving has been trailing Durant's output of late, ensuring stellar offense from the Brooklyn outfit. Defensively, the Nets have been rather reckless this season, but their well-rounded offense should be enough to best the ailing Warriors tonight.

Prediction: Nets -12 (-110)

