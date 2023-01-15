Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Golden State Warriors face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Sunday January 15 in NBA regular season action.

What the Warriors have been able to achieve is nothing short of a miracle, despite sustaining such a large array of injuries. Their squad depth has been tested to the fullest after Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry were deemed unavailable for the long-term and they have come out of that period in excellent stead.

They are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 21-21. Major positives ensued in their last game as they won 144-113 against the San Antonio Spurs and even more so that Curry was back fit and available to play.

The Bulls have been incredibly inconsistent as they won and lost games in bunches. After winning three in a row in the first week of January, they have now lost all of their last three. They come into this game with an overall record of 19-24 as they currently sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They were beaten 110-124 in their last game against the OKC Thunder as Zach LaVine top-scored with 25 points.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out

Lonzo Ball is the only injury absence of note as he misses out with his knee issue.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Golden State Warriors -4.5 (-110) Over 237.5 (-107) -185 Chicago Bulls +4.5 (-110) Under 237.5 (-110) +152

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors: PG Stephen Curry SG Klay Thompson SF Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green C Kevon Looney

Chicago Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine (GTD) SF DeMar DeRozan (GTD) PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Warriors vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

Even without superstar Stephen Curry, the Warriors looked superb over a prolonged stretch. Now that he is back, they look infinitely stronger and are the prime favorites to win this game as well.

The Bulls have struggled and are winless in their last three games. Even though the Warriors have looked shaky on the road, they still have more than enough quality and if they are able to play to their strengths and create space for Curry to launch his 3-pointers, we could be looking at a dominant scoreline in favor of the San Francisco side.

Final Prediction - Warriors +154

