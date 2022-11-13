The Golden State Warriors are back to winning ways with a two-game winning streak that has put them 11th in the Western Conference.

They will now take on the Sacramento Kings, who are also on a two-game winning streak and are currently 10th in the West. They will host this matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday (November 13).

Both teams have already met twice this season, where Golden State came out as winners on both occasions, the first by 130-125 and the second by 116-113. Now the Kings have a chance to take their revenge at home by defeating them. It is a chance for both teams to grab their third consecutive win.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Golden State Warriors -190 -4.5 (-110) O 236.5 (-110) Sacramento Kings +160 +4.5 (-110) U 236.5 (-110)

The defending champions Golden State are having a rough season so far. With five wins and seven losses, they are 11th in the West but are struggling to find some form. Apart from Stephen Curry, no other player has shown their true form.

The team is averaging 116.3 points per game, along with 41.5 rebounds and 28.6 assists. Their three-pt shooting is currently at 36.4% whereas the field goal percentage stands at 47.6. They look like they are finding form at the right time and their consecutive wins came against the likes of the Kings and the very impressive Cleveland Cavaliers (106-101).

Sacramento is also starting to find its rhythm with a two-game winning streak. The team is averaging 116.3 ppg, including 39.8 rebounds and 27.0 assists. With a 5-6 record, they are currently 10th but have a poor home record of 2-3.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 10:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Pick

De'Aaron Fox has been the go-to man for the Kings for a few seasons now. This season has been no different for him. He is averaging 25.9 ppg, along with 5.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 10 games. His three-pt shooting has been pretty decent at 36.5 % and the field goal percentage stands at 55.1. He could turn out to be problematic for the State on Sunday.

Best Pick: De'Aaron Fox Total Points Over 25.5 (-120)

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have only won two of their last ten games against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings have failed to win even a single game in their last five encounters. However, they have a good chance of beating Golden State as they play at home and are currently one spot above them in the West. Expect a close contest but a win for the away team.

Final Prediction: Golden State -4.5 (-110)

