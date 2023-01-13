Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are in Texas tonight, ready to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference clash.

Despite winning it all last season, Golden State has been far from a powerhouse this season. They are only 20-21, including an abysmal 3-16 on the road, and 8th in the Western Conference. However, they did just get star point guard Steph Curry back from an injury on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the worst teams in the NBA. Like Golden State, they've lost three straight entering tonight. The Houston Rockets are the only team in the Western Conference below them in the standings.

This game should have a lot of energy with the Spurs hosting in their old arena. Let's see if that propels San Antonio to a win, or if the Warriors will even up their record with a rare road win.

Warriors vs. Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Date and Time: Friday, January 13, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Alamodome, TX

Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Report

Both teams will be missing players tonight, but there aren't a ton of injuries, fortunately.

The Warriors have ruled out JayMychal Green (leg), Jonathan Kuminga (foot), and James Wiseman (ankle) for tonight's contest.

The Spurs have ruled out starting shooting guard Devin Vassell with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status JayMychal Green Warriors Leg Out Jonathan Kuminga Warriors Foot Out James Wiseman Warriors Ankle Out Devin Vassell Spurs Knee Out

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Warriors -8.5 (-110) Over 243.5 (-110) -350 Spurs +8.5 (-110) Under 243.5 (-110) +275

Warriors vs. Spurs Starting 5s

Warriors - PG: Stephen Curry, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Andrew Wiggins, PF: Draymond Green, C: Kevon Looney

San Antonio Spurs - PG: Tre Jones SG: Romeo Langford SF: Keldon Johnson PF: Jeremy Sochan C: Jakob Poeltl

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction

While they are the much better team in this game, the Warriors' road performance this season is impossible to ignore. Even if they manage to pick up a win as they should, there's very little evidence to suggest they can make it a dominant victory.

San Antonio hasn't been playing well lately, but their last five games have all finished with eight points. I think Golden State pulls it out, but San Antonio covers in the Alamodome tonight.

Prediction: San Antonio Spurs +8.5 (-110)

