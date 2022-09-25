Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 25, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season 

The Green Bay Packers head to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 3 matchup. This is a meeting of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and is likely to become an instant classic.

The Packers split their first two games, but losing Week 1 just seems to be a trend for Aaron Rodgers. They demolished the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as Rodgers always does. Now, in Week 3, bettors will find out if the Packers are the team to beat in the NFC.

StatMuse @statmuse



The difference between Brady and Rodgers:
— 6x Champion
— 4x SB MVP
— 5x Pro Bowl
— 4x Yards Leader
— 3x TD Leader
— 2x OPOY
— 1x All-Pro
A hall of fame career on itself.

Tom Brady hasn't looked great this year. However, all of his usual weapons are on the injury list. Tampa's defense has been unbelievable, and they are the reason the Buccaneers are 2 - 0.

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match details

Fixture: Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Packers +1 (-108) +102 Over 41.5 (-115) Buccs -1 (-112) -120 Under 41.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers best picks

Tampa Bay may have the best defense in the NFL. Both offenses will be limited in what they can do, and points will come at a premium today. Aaron Rodgers has not been the lights-out QB he typically is. The Buccaneers will do whatever they can to limit his yardage to keep themselves in this game. Bettors should expect them to be successful in this attack.

Aaron Rodgers Under 230.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Aaron Rordgers has 429 passing yards on the season.

Last week, Leonard Fournette issued an apology to everyone that owns him in fantasy, as he has been grossly underperforming this season. This was a comical but serious thing for him to do. Of course, certain players don't care about such things, but others take it rather seriously. So gamblers should take his word to heart and expect a big game from him.

Leonard Fournette to Score a TD (-105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction

This spread is a curious one, and Vegas must really believe the Packers are struggling. While Tampa's defense has been great and will likely limit Rodgers, the Packers' defense is strong in its own right,. If Brady could barely outscore Jameis Winston, there is no way he'll be able to beat Aaron Rodgers.

This is not a concern for the Buccaneers; they just need to return to full health.

Green Bay (+102)

