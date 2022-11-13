Grizzlies vs Wizards: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview - November 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday (November 13) at the Capital One Arena in NBA Regular Season action.

Both sides have been brilliant in their respective conferences thus far, as the home side are currently 7-6, sitting 5th in the East while the visitors are 9-4, sitting second in the West. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Memphis Grizzlies -1 (-110) Over 224.5 (-110) -116 Washington Wizards +1 (-110) Under 224.5 (-110) -105

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Match Details.

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Washington Wizards

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13, 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards key stats

The Grizzlies have gone 9-4 thus far, sitting in second place in the Western Conference standings. Only the high-flying Utah Jazz have a better record than the Memphis side, although Memphis do have a game in hand.

They have been in sensational form, winning two on the trot. They come into this game on the back of a 114-103 win over the Timberwolves. It was 28 point double-double by Ja Morant that won them the game. He was terrific on the night, almost registering a triple-double, going 28-10-8.

The Grizzlies dominated the paint, against one of the most size-dominated teams in the NBA. The Grizzlies scored 62 points in the paint as compared to the 46 by the Timberwolves.

It was an off-night for Memphis from deep, only converting 21% of their attempted threes. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks also chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 24 and 21 respectively.

Ja Morant has been sublime this season. He has already put up six 30+point games this season and is averaging 29-6-7 for the season on 58% true shooting.

The Wizards are on a tear right now, winning three in a row. Co-incidentally, the last team to beat the Washington side were the Grizzlies themselves, when they got the better of them 103-97.

The Washington outfit are currently 7-6, placing them on the fifth spot in the East. They won their last game against the Jazz 121-112, the best team in the West at the time of writing.

It was a sublime 31-piece by Kristaps Porzingis that enabled the Washington side to grab a victory. Porzingis ended the game with a double-double, scoring 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks. It was his third 30+ point game of the season, currently averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds per game on 60% true shooting.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Final Prediction:

It will be a very close game between the two sides, considering the personnel and quality they have. With the absence of Bradley Beal still an issue, the Washington side are not at full strength.

Even though Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have contributed significantly in his absence and have led their team to victory, it won’t be enough against a Grizzlies side in such electric form. The Memphis side should win this, but only just.

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

