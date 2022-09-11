Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. The Astros beat the Angels on Friday, bringing their record to 89-49 this season. The Angels currently hold a less-than-stellar 60-78 record this year after the defeat.

Houston has been a very good home team, holding a commendable 46-21 record at Minute Maid Park. The Angels have now dropped seven of their previous 10 games on the road. The Astros currently lead the American League West heading into Saturday's game by 12 games over the Seattle Mariners, and they also hold the No. 1 seed in the American League.

Jose Urquidy will take the mound Saturday for the Astros. He is 13-5 with a 3.51 ERA through 25 starts. He has been solid this year, and he'll be matched up with a pretty terrible Angels lineup that scores the fifth-fewest runs per game in the league. They do have Mike Trout back, who has been really good, but the lineup as a whole has been very inconsistent.

Recently, the Houston right-hander has been on top of his game, holding a 2.02 ERA in his previous four appearances. In his most recent appearance, he shut down the Angels in Anaheim, going seven scoreless in the win. The Astros' righty is sporting a 3.06 ERA at home this season, so expect him to pitch well in an environment he's comfortable in.

"Saturday showdown." - @astros

Los Angeles sends out superstar Shohei Ohtani for Saturday's game. He has an 11-8 record with a 2.58 ERA in 23 starts. Last start, the righty was solid, going eight frames, giving up six hits and one earned run while fanning five in a win over Houston. The Halos' ace has been pretty good away from home this year, so look for him to build off of his recent success on Saturday.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +120 +1.5 (-200) Over 7.0 (-120) Houston Astros -130 -1.5 (+165) Under 7.0 (+100)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

Even though Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in the majors, the Astros are a much stronger and deeper ballclub. Look for the Astros to lead through five behind Urquidy as Houston looks to continue their home dominance.

Prediction: Astros First 5 Innings ML (-130)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt