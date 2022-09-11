Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Picks, Lines, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will face off against the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of their three-game series. The match will be at Minute Maid Park on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Angels defeated the Astros in the second game courtesy of a Mike Trout bomb and a good outing by Shohei Ohtani on the mound. The Angels do not possess any chances of making it to the playoffs but are fighting for pride and a good end to the regular season. It will be a difficult task for the visitors to clinch the series today, but they will be optimistic.

The Astros currently sit at the top of the American League West standings and are in cruise control as they look towards the postseason. They have a chance to become the second team (after the Los Angeles Dodgers) to claim 90 wins this season. After last night's defeat, they will look to bounce back in their regular fashion by intimidating their opponents and bringing their A-game to the field.

"FINAL: Angels 6, Astros 1" - astros

The Astros will start the highly experienced Luis Garcia on the mound today. He has an ERA of 3.99, a 1.15 WHIP, 139 K's, and an overall record of 11-8. His last outing against the Angels was an absolute masterclass battle between the bullpens. Both Garcia and Ohtani pitched exceptionally well, but in the end, Garcia had to take the loss by a score of 2-1.

The Angels will start with Tucker Davidson on the mound. In his last outing against the Astros, he gave up seven runs on seven hits in 6.1 IP. He has an ERA of 6.42, a 1.72 WHIP, and a W-L of 2-5 since making his move from the Atlanta Braves. He will look for a consolation win tonight, although he has already seen the hitting prowess of the Astros. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the game today.

"Luis Garcia, Dirty Curveballs" - PitchingNinja

Match Details: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +200 +1.5 (-110) Over 8.0 (-120) Houston Astros -240 -1.5 (-110) Under 8.0 (+100)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels best picks and betting predictions

Luis Garcia has already suffered a defeat against the Angels by the slimmest of margins. He will look to emphasize his dominance on the mound yet again and will be looking for a much-deserved win against them.

Pick: Luis Garcia to record a win - YES (-105)

Bettors should be looking for a series-clinching win for the Astros today at home and register that incredible 90 mark win record against their name.

Astros-1.5 (-110) Prediction

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell