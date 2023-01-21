Houston Rockets vs.  Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets (10-35) are in dire straits on a 12-game losing skid at the moment. Their opponents tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24), are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 128-126 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Rockets have endured a disastrous season thus far. Shooting guard Jalen Green scored an impressive 41 points in their latest loss to the Charlotte Hornets, but the team's poor defense cost them once again. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been painfully inconsistent this season but are a dangerous unit on the offensive end of the court.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Rockets @ Timberwolves

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

On the Rockets' front, shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. is doubtful due to foot issues. Power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is also doubtful due to ankle issues.

On the Timberwolves' end, point guard Jordan McLaughlin is out due to a calf injury. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable due to groin issues. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is questionable due to hip issues. Shooting guard Austin Rivers is questionable due to knee issues. Center Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to a severe calf strain.

Player Team Injury Status Kevin Porter Jr. Rockets Foot Doubtful Jabari Smith Jr. Rockets Ankle Doubtful Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Rudy Gobert Timberwolves Groin Questionable Anthony Edwards Timberwolves Hip Questionable Austin Rivers Timberwolves Knee Questionable Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Rockets +7.5 (-110) Ov 235.5 (-105) +250 Timberwolves -7.5 (-110) Un 235.5 (-115) -300

Houston Rockets vs. Minnsota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Rockets - PG: Jalen Green, SG: Eric Gordon, SF: Tari Eason, PF: Kenyon Martin, C: Alperen Sengun

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Rudy Gobert

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction

It's incredibly difficult to confidently bet on the Rockets this season. The Timberwolves are missing top player Karl-Anthony Towns, while fellow star players Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are hurting at the moment. In theory, the comparatively healthy Rockets should be able to take advantage of a tired-out Minnesota outfit.

However, the Houston crew's lack of cohesion this season and grim losing skid at the moment doesn't bode well for tonight. On defense, they've floundered time and time again, averaging 117.6 points surrendered per game.

The Timberwolves should be able to take advantage of the Rockets' poor defense to pick up a home-game win tonight.

Prediction: Timberwolves -7.5 (-110)

