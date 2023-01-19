Jannik Sinner has made it to the third round of the Australian Open and will now take on Marton Fucsovics at the Margaret Court Arena on Thursday (January 19) after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in straight sets in the second round.

It was a rather comfortable victory for the 21-year-old Italian, who has shown some great performances in his short career. Jannik completely dominated the match from the word go, winning 88% on his first serve while Etcheverry won only 60% on his first serve.

He made use of all the break-point opportunities he got, 5/5. His winning percentage on the second serve was massive, 70% compared to Etcheverry's 46%. Sinner won a total of 83 points whereas his opponent managed to win a total of only 50 points. He will now face Fuscovics, who is coming off a win against Llyod Harris in a four-set encounter.

Fucsovics won the match 6-2, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to book a place in the third round. His winning percentage on the first serve made all the difference, at 78 whereas Harris' was at 62. The Hungarian had eleven break-point opportunities and managed to take advantage of four of them. He won 136 total points whereas Harris won a total of 108 points. He now faces tough competition against Sinner in the third round.

Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jannik Sinner -800 -7.5 (-110) O 31.5 (-125) Marton Fucsovics +500 +7.5 (-110) U 31.5 (+100)

Sinner is currently seeded No.15 in the Australian Open and No.16 in the ATP rankings. He will be looking to improve on the quarterfinal result that he achieved last year in the tournament and is definitely one of the best young players at the moment.

Fucsovics is in his sixth appearance at the Australian Open, where he is currently ranked 78 in the world. His personal best in the tournament has been the round of 32.

Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics: Match Details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner @ Marton Fucsovics

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics: Betting Prediction

The two players have met each other three times in the past and interestingly, Fucsovics has a 2-1 advantage over the Italian.

They both share a win each on hard courts and it will be interesting to see who takes the lead on the hard court. Expect a thrilling encounter.

Final Prediction: Total Over 31.5 (-125)

Poll : 0 votes