Rotterdam 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 7 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: Finals

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Match timing: Not before 3:30 pm local time, 8 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Andrey Rublev delivered a serving masterclass to upstage second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the 2021 Rotterdam Open.

The Russian won over 80% of the points behind the first delivery and saved all five breakpoints to come through in a closely contested two set match on Saturday. He is now set to take on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the summit clash.

Marton Fucsovics

Fucsovics had to come through the qualification rounds and was on the verge of a first round exit earlier in the week. He did manage to get over the line in that very tight opening match against Reilly Opelka and hasn't looked back since.

The Hungarian has made a solid start to the season, having already scored wins over the likes of Stan Wawrinka. He has also looked confident in his last three matches in Rotterdam and that should help ahead of the biggest finals appearance of his career.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Rublev has posted solid numbers behind serve all week.

Andrey Rublev and Marton Fucsovics have split their previous two ATP Tour meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. They last played at the French Open last year, with the Russian winning in four sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Andrey Rublev will enter this contest as the favorite. He has a clear edge when it comes to playing at this level and will look to assert his presence from the get-go.

The Russian has been posting solid numbers on serve all week and he is likely to score a lot of quick points behind the first delivery. Add to that his strong baseline game - which has held up well even under pressure situations - and he begins to come across as a formidable opponent.

Marton Fucsovics will need to make sure he makes Rublev work for each point. The Hungarian has shown his knack for winning drawn out matches and he continues to be one of the fittest players on the tour.

If the Hungarian can find a way to keep a level head and push for a tiebreaker or two, he might be in with a chance. He will have to be careful not to give away too much in terms of momentum or this match could slip out of his hands quickly.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets