Jets vs Dolphins: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins will face off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday afternoon in an AFC East Week 18 matchup.

The Jets are last in the division with a 7-9 record and are on a five-game losing streak after coming off a 23-6 road loss against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

The Dolphins are third in the division with an 8-8 record and are also on a five-game losing streak, coming off a 23-21 road loss against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2023, 1:00 pm EST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Jets +3.5 (-120) +160 Over 37 (-110) Dolphins -3.5 (+100) -190 Under 37 (-110)

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Best Picks

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater out in a game that they need to win if they want to make the playoffs. Skylar Thompson will get the start and the good thing is that he essentially played the entire game when these teams faced off back on October 9. In that particular game, Thompson was 19-of-33 for 166 yards with an interception after Bridgewater was incapacitated early in the game by a concussion. In all fairness, Thompson does not look like an NFL-ready quarterback in this pressure situation, so go with the under on his passing yards against a good Jets defense.

Skylar Thomspon Under 185.5 Passing Yards (-115)

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction

The fact that the Miami Dolphins need to win this game in order to potentially make the postseason makes it tough to bet against them. However, we would rather have an ageing Joe Flacco under center than Skylar Thompson, as he has looked lost at this level so far. The Jets defense is better than the Dolphins, so go with the Jets to cover the spread on the road and possibly pull off an upset.

Prediction: New York Jets +3.5 (-120)

Get free NFL Picks, the latest NFL Prop Bets, and only the best NFL bets & NFL Predictions

Poll : 0 votes