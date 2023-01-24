Jets vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1) are second in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-3) in their last outing. Kyle Connor, Axel Jonsson-Fjalby, Karson Kuhlman, Mark Scheifele, and Kevin Stenlund each scored a goal to win the game.

They will now take on the Nashville Predators (22-18-6) who are fifth in the same division and managed a win against the Los Angeles Kings (5-3). Matt Duchene was in fine touch that night as he scored twice. Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen each scored a goal. Cole Smith was the fourth player to put his name on the scoresheet.

They will now host this game at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 24th where they will look to get their second consecutive win. Winnipeg, on the other hand, will look to get their third consecutive win.

Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Winnipeg Jets -120 -1.5 (+210) O 5.5 (-125) Nashville Predators +100 +1.5 (-250) U 5.5 (+105)

Winnipeg are currently in a comfortable spot in the race for the playoffs. They finished sixth last season and missed out on qualification. However, it has been a remarkable turnaround so far this season. They are 5-3-2 in their last 10 as the team has scored a total of 159 goals and has conceded 126 goals, a difference of +33.

The Nashville Predators are in the mix at the moment, struggling to stay in the race for the playoffs. They finished fifth last season and qualified for the playoffs with an overall record of 45-30. The team has scored a total of 129 goals but ended up conceding 136, with a difference of -7.

Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators: Match Details

Fixture: Winnipeg Jets @ Nashville Predators

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators: Pick

Kyle Connor has been a goal-scoring machine for Winnipeg this season. He has scored a total of 24 goals and has provided 33 assists in 48 games. He has been super successful against the Predators, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 19 games so far. He will be looking to add to that tally tonight.

Best Pick: Kyle Connor Anytime Scorer (+120)

Winnipeg vs Nashville: Prediction

Winnipeg have a 7-3 advantage over Nashville in their last ten meetings. They have already met once this season, when Winnipeg defeated them 2-1 in overtime. Winnipeg are having a far better season despite Nashville being the home team tonight.

Final Prediction: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 (+120)

