Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 25, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season

The winless Indianapolis Colts host the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 3 matchup in the NFL 2022 regular season.

There were tons of AFC West talks by scouts in the preseason. Bettors were high on the Broncos after the addition of Russell Wilson, with Justin Herbert establishing himself as a force with the Chargers and the Raiders seemed to be on the rise after their playoff berth.

However, the Chiefs have stomped their authority in the new season and are reminding everyone that this is their division.

The Colts have been trying to stay afloat since the loss of Andrew Luck in 2018. They have been horribly mediocre. Any opinions that landing Matt Ryan in the offseason would be the answer to their woes have been extinguished due to their dastardly start.

Indianapolis Colts opened the season with back-to-back divisional games in which they were earmarked heavy favorites to win. However, they tied the Texans in Week 1 and were shut out by the Jaguars 24-0 in Week 2.

Despite these results, those writing off the Colts this season should already think twice before doing so.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 1 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Chiefs -5.5 (-110) -245 Over 50.5 (-110) Colts +5.5 (-110) +200 Under 50.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Best Picks

Clyde Edwards-Helaire should see plenty of touches early in this game, but if Kansas City take a commanding lead, he may not see much game-time. Despite this, he should have no problem racking up fifth yards before starters are potentially benched in this one.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Over 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Kansas City running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has 116 rushing yards on the season.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction

Bettors think Kansas City is the lock of the week. The Colts have been pathetic over the past two weeks with Patrick Mahomes's rage on prominent display. However, this is the definition of a trap game and the prediction for this one is not as clear-cut as it may seem.

Indianapolis +5.5 (-110)

