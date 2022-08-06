Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will host the Boston Red Sox Friday night. The Royals handled the Red Sox 7-3 Thursday to bring their record to 42-64 on the season. The Red Sox are now 53-54 on the year after their defeat.

Kansas City has been poor at home this season, carrying just a 23-30 record at Kauffman Stadium. The Red Sox, however, have won just three of their last 11 road games. Boston is the 10th seed in the American League right now, and they sit four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the final Wild Card spot.

Zack Greinke will start Friday for the Royals. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA over 17 starts this year. His recent performances have been pretty bad, allowing 13 earned runs in his previous 13 2/3 innings. The Red Sox offense has been cold, though, averaging exactly three runs per game in their last seven.

The good news for Royals fans is that Greinke is carrying a 1.65 ERA at Kauffman Stadium on the season in eight home starts. Look for the veteran to build on his good home performances on Friday.

Josh Wincowski gets the ball Friday for the Red Sox, carrying a 4-5 record and a 5.00 ERA. In his last two starts combined, he's had a tough going, giving up seven earned runs in his previous eight innings.

The Boston right-hander has been good on the road, though, in a small sample size, with a 3.12 ERA road ERA in three starts. The Royals offense isn't usually going to explode, so look for Wincowski to have a decent outing.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox -110 -1.5 (+140) Over 9.0 (-120) Kansas City Royals +100 +1.5 (-165) Under 9.0 (+100)

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the bright spots on this awful Royals team. He has been good lately, carrying a .859 OPS over the last month. He's also sporting a .835 OPS in his home park. Expect the Kansas City shortstop to produce from the two-spot in the lineup.

Pick: Bobby Witt Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Prediction

The Red Sox made some moves at the deadline and figure to be the stronger team on paper. They haven't been able to hit their stride at all, though, as they've dropped 15 of their previous 21. Greinke is the better starting pitcher in this matchup, so look for the Royals to lead or at least be tied after five.

Prediction: Royals First 5 Innings +0.5 (-115)

