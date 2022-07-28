Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions July 28, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals head to the Bronx to play the New York Yankees for four games.

Andrew Benintendi comes to town, but not with the Kansas City ball club. The Royals dealt him to New York for three prospects. It's Shakespearean for him to play his first series with his new team against his old team.

The Yankees needed a boost after a disappointing two games with the New York Mets. Benintendi was a great acquisition and could be vital to the team come playoff time.

Pitching in this one are Brady Singer for the Royals and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees.

Singer has been a bright spot in Kansas City's otherwise abysmal season. Singer has a sub-four ERA and a WHIP of 1.24. If KC doesn't trade him before the deadline, he could be a great part of their rebuilding process.

Taillon has been electric this year. He holds a 10-2 record, but even more impressive is New York's overall record in games Taillon has started, 15-4. He has been great and will be an excellent piece for New York in the postseason.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, July 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Royals +1.5 (+100) +205 Over 8.5 (-114) Yes (-105) Yankees -1.5 (-120) -250 Under 8.5 (-106) No (-115)

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Tailon doesn't pitch for strikeouts, so his totals are usually on the lower side. While Kansas City doesn't do many things well, they do avoid striking out. Bettors should take the under for Tailon.

Jameson Tailon Under 4.5 Ks (+126)

Jameson Tailon leads the Yankees with 10 wins.

The Yankees like to pounce early. While Tailon is a great pitcher, if he is going to give up runs, he will do it early. Runs could come from either side, but they will come early.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-105)

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Prediction

Just looking at this match-up, bettors know to take New York. With Taillon on the mound, it's practically a guarantee. The Yankees rarely lose three in a row. They're mad after losing two, so bettors can expect a blowout.

New York -1.5 (-120)

