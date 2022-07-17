Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays play their final game today before the All-Star break.

After dropping the series' first game, the Blue Jays have gone on to win the next two. The Jays would love a win today as they sit just a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the last Wild Card slot.

Pitching in this one, Kris Bubic for the Royals and Jose Berrios for the Blue Jays.

Bubic is having a rather terrible season. He holds an ERA of 6.63 and a record of 1 - 6 to go along with it. Bubic is one of the many reasons Kansas City finds themselves dead last in the American League Central.

Berrios is also having a less than stellar year. He had a sub-four ERA his last five years in Minnesota, but he has some work to do if he wants to continue that tradition here in Toronto.

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17, 12:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, ON, Canada

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Royals +1.5 (+132) +235 Over 9 (-110) Yes (-122) Blue Jays -1.5 (-160) -330 Under 9 (-110) No (-104)

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

With Berrios on the mound, Toronto should be able to jump to an early lead. Whether the bullpen can hold that lead is another question. Doing so would make the first-half run line a great bet.

Toronto -1.5 (-138)

Jose Berrios is averaging just under one strikeout an inning.

While neither starter is pitching on an elite level, both have given up a run in the first just twice in their past ten starts. So while they are not solid overall, they are dependable early. The NRFI is a smart bet in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-104)

Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

Berrios is a great pitcher who's still trying to find his stuff this season. A great start would go a long way in giving him some confidence to start the second half of the season. Given the terrible odds in this one, the under is the smart play for bettors. There will be plenty of runs in this one, but there should be less than nine.

Under 9 (-110)

