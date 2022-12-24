Lions vs Panthers Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

On Saturday, December 24, Week 16 of the NFL season resumes with an NFC matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The teams will square off for the first time since Carolina blanked Detroit 20-0 at home as 3-point underdogs in November 2020. This time, Carolina is a 2.5-point home favorite with a total score of 44 points.

Lions vs Panthers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions -145 -2.5 (-120) Over 44 (-110) Carolina Panthers +125 +2.5 (+100) Under 44 (-110)

Lions vs Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue : Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Lions vs Panthers Key Stats

For the second time this year, Detroit (7-7) is riding a three-game winning streak. Detroit has won three straight games over the Jacksonville Jaguars (40-14), Minnesota Vikings (34-23), and New York Jets (20-17), after their previous three-game winning streak was broken by a 28-25 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Goff has thrown for 1,700 yards, 11 touchdowns, and an interception in Detroit's last seven games, which have gone 6-1 SU and 7-0 ATS overall. In six straight games, he hasn't thrown an interception.

Last Sunday, Carolina (5-9) lost 24-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite being 2.5-point home favorites. This prevented them from extending their winning run to three games. For Carolina, DJ Moore only managed one touchdown, while Eddy Pineiro kicked three field goals. Carolina amassed a pitiful 21 rushing yards on 16 carries, outgaining the Steelers 325-209 in total yards.

Sam Darnold has thrown for 509 yards and three touchdowns in three games since taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 12. Over their last five games, Carolina has gone 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS. Their first defeat at Bank of America Stadium in four games came on Sunday against the Steelers.

Lions vs Panthers Betting Prediction

In Week 16, Detroit and Carolina both have an extreme need for victory. While Carolina is only one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently dominating the NFC South, Detroit is vying with the 7-6-1 Washington Commanders for the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

Hereafter, anticipate a thrilling confrontation in the final stages. Take Detroit to win and cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Detroit (-145)

