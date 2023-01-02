Lipscomb vs Liberty Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 2 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Lipscomb Bisons will take on the Liberty Flames in college basketball action on Monday.

The Bisons have struggled with inconsistency this season, having failed to maintain their winning streak for longer than four games. They come into this game with a 86-80 loss and will be under pressure to perform.

The Flames, on the other hand, have recovered from a poor start to record consecutive wins and are 10-4 so far this season. They are on a four-game winning streak and will look to prolong it further with similar gameplay in today's encounter.

Lipscomb vs Liberty Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL LIPSCOMB +410 +10(-110) o140.5(-110) LIBERTY -520 -10(-110) u140.5(-110)

Lipscomb vs Liberty Match Details

Fixture: Lipscomb vs Liberty

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, VA

Lipscomb vs Liberty Key Stats

The Bisons have decently done so to average over 77 points per game this season. The team effort on offense is very much visible with different players contributing, with forward Jacob Ognacevic leading by averaging around 16 points per game. He has a great FG conversion rate of 60 percent and has an FT percentage of over 80 percent.

Though they have done well offensively, they could not transform it into wins seemingly due to a poor defensive setup. The Bisons need to improve upon blocks and steals to make a better impact, also turnovers per game should be reduced so as to decrease the impact on the offensive opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Flames have averaged 76.1 points per game this season, with the offensive duties performed by Darius McGhee. He has been their main contributor with over 22 points per game this season and has made 47.6 percent three-pointers.

Though the team has won games, it needs to improve its scoring rate with more players scoring for them. The defense has done well to give them a lead in most of the games and is likely to play a big part in the upcoming games too.

Lipscomb vs Liberty Betting Prediction

Both teams come into the game with a different mindset, but having a better and more consistent team gives the Flames an edge in this one. While the Bisons have not been able to make the most of their gameplay and lack that aggressive put to beat the heat in this encounter.

The momentum is on the side of the Flames with better team strength and consistent gameplay, and they are in an advantageous position to get the result in their favor.

Prediction: Take Liberty, -10 (-110) and u140.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes