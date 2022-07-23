Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions July 23, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves play the second game of their three-game series tonight at Truist Park.

Atlanta served Shohei Ohtani one of his worst outings of the season, putting up six runs on six hits with two home runs. This, while Charlie Morton threw six shutout innings and allowed just two hits en route to an 8-1 victory.

"@mattolson21, for the lead!" - Braves

Pitching today are Patrick Sandoval for the Angels and Kyle Wright for the Braves.

Sandoval is having a solid year but is lacking in the win column due to a lack of run support from his team. He enters play with a 2.95 ERA but a record of 3-4.

Wright is having a tremendous season which adds to his fascinating career. Many thought he'd never recover from a devastating playoff appearance in 2020. Atlanta let him spend all of 2021 in Triple-A. He was reformed and ready for the show. He had a 1.59 ERA in the playoffs last year and a 2.95 ERA this year.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Tuist Park, home of the World Champion Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Angels +1.5 (-106) +184 Over 8.5 (-114) Yes (-110) Braves -1.5 (-113) -220 Under 8.5 (-106) No (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

If either starter is going to struggle today, they'll show it early. Kyle Wright is also the type of pitcher to give up a couple of runs in the first inning but settle in for five shutout innings after that. So there is a high probability of a run in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-110)

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Kyle Wright is ready to pick up right where he left off.



"I feel like I've been in a good spot and I kind of want to stay where I'm at." Kyle Wright is ready to pick up right where he left off."I feel like I've been in a good spot and I kind of want to stay where I'm at." https://t.co/lzrWot2Zyy

"Kyle Wright is ready to pick up right where he left off." - Bally Sports: Braves

The Braves strike out more than any other team in baseball, and Patrick Sandoval's K numbers have been climbing. Sandoval is averaging 7.6 strikeouts in his last five starts, making his line today a joke.

Patrick Sandoval Over 5.5 Ks (-126)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Angels' only chance to steal one off the Braves was on Friday with Ohtani on the mound. With that game out of the way, Atlanta will be looking for a sweep of LA, and with the Mets playing San Diego, they could be in first place in the National League East by the end of this series.

Atlanta -1.5 (-113) & Over 8.5 Runs (-114)

