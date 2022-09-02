Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels are set to face off against the Houston Astros in a three-game series at home. The first game is scheduled for September 2, at 9:38 p.m. EDT, in Anaheim, California. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Angels have won five of their last six games and are on a hot streak, looking to carry that momentum against the Astros. They won the series against the Yankees 2-1 at home and, before that, swept away the Blue Jays 3-0 on the road. They have no chance of clinching a playoff berth but have increased their overall record to 57-74.

The Astros are on a three-game winning streak, taking their overall record to 84-47. They have a slugging percentage of.422 and an on-base percentage of.319. Their away record is 41-27, and they will look to continue their immense hitting display, firing on all cylinders from their bullpen.

The Angels will start Reid Detmers on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 3.47, a WHIP of 1.16, and an overall record of 5-4. He got the win in his last outing against the Blue Jays, dishing out zero runs on four hits with five K's in 5.1 IP. This will be his third start against the Astros this season. With both prior starts resulting in a loss, Reid shall seek redemption from the Astros' lineup tonight.

The Astros are set to send Lance McCullers Jr. to the hill tonight. He has an ERA of 1.69 with a WHIP of 1.44 in only three starts this season and possesses an overall record of 1-1. He had a stellar season with the Astros last time around but was sidelined for most of this one due to a flexor tendon injury. He will look to bounce back and dominate from the mound after successfully completing his rehab.

Match Details: Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -150 -1.5 (+110) Over 8.0 (-110) Los Angeles Angels +130 +1.5 (-130) Under 8.0 (-110)

Best Picks: Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

Young LHP Detmers has a K/9 rate of 8.6 this season, placing him above the league average. Although the Astros haven't struck out a lot overall, Detmers will look to be in line with his season strike-out rate. He is averaging an average of seven strikeouts in five and a half innings pitched over his last five outings.

Pick: Reid Detmers Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

The Astros are the much better side on paper regarding the depth of their lineup. Last night, the Astros did enough on offense to secure a win.

Lance will look to impress his bullpen coach from the mound tonight, and the Astros will look forward to starting out strong early on in the game by troubling Reid.

Prediction: Angels' First Five Innings: Over 1.5 Runs (-120)

