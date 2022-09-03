Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels are set to the face the Houston Astros in Game 2 of their three-game series at home in Anaheim. The game is scheduled to be played on September 3 at 9:07 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

The Astros defeated the Halos 4-2 in Game 1 last night. Their overall record is 85-47. They currently sit at the top of the American League West Standings. Their away record is 42-27. They will look to increase their wins on that record. The Astros are on a four-game winning streak, and the bullpen is doing just enough to conserve the lead that their lineup achieved early on in the game.

The Halos have lost two of their last three games and have no hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. They will look to clinch the series at home against the ruthless Astros, if they manage to win tonight's game and subsequently the next one, too. They have an overall record of 57-75, and 28-38 at home. Their bullpen has been strong in their last five games, but they will need to inflict some damage early on against the Astros tonight.

The Angels will start their Weapon X and one of the biggest contenders for AL MVP, the Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 2.67, WHIP of 1.06, 176 K's, and a W-L of 11-8 this season. His last five outings on the hill have resulted in two losses and two defeats. He will look to command the game against the Astros lineup tonight.

The Astros will start 25-year-old Venezuelan Luis Garcia on the hill against the Halos. He has an ERA of 4.14, WHIP of 1.18, with 132 strikeouts, and a W-L of 11-8. He is on a three-game winning streak from his last five starts. With an average of six IP in his last five games, he hasn't been able to rake in enough strikeouts but surely does his best to serve a win for the team.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 9:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Park, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Hosuton Astros Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros +110 +1.5 (-190) Over 8.0 (-105) Los Angeles Angels -130 -1.5 (+160) Under 8.0 (-115)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Ohtani has had a season to remember. He has been immaculate in both the departments of the game. He has a K/9 stat of 12.4, which is way above the season average. He keeps his pitch count under check and does maximum damage to any lineup that he is put up against.

Pick: Shohei Ohtani to record a Win (YES) (+120)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

Halos will be looking for a win tonight against the Astros. The season K/9 rate of Shohei always comes in handy for the team when they play at home. They had previously registered wins when Shohei exceeded his nine strikeout mark. Tonight, he will look to deliver his nasty sliders and his 100 mph fastball to rattle the Astros early.

Prediction: Astros First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (+100)

