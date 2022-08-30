Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the series at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on August 30, at 9:38 p.m. EDT. Yesterday, the Angels edged past the Yankees by a run and took Game 1, 4-3, increasing their overall record to 56-73. The best odds, lines, and picks for today's game are here.

The Yankees have a 78-51 record and are sitting at the top of the American League East. However, their run on the road has seen them suffer three defeats. They have one of the most explosive hitting lineups in the league, but lately have struggled to pull off good performances consistently.

The Angels, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Yankees 4-3 last night, courtesy of Shohei Ohtani. Although neither their overall nor their home records are decent, they will still look to carry the positive momentum into the tonight's game.

"Good start to the homestand" - Angels

The Angels will start their relief pitcher, Mike Mayers, on the mound in Game 2. He has an ERA of 4.46 and has only started a single game this season. He has a WHIP of 1.25 and doesn't really command authority on the hill. He has a good changeup but gets picked out on his four seam fastballs a lot. He will look to impress his bullpen coach with his second start of the season tonight.

The Yankees will give the ball to 30-year-old James Taillon, who has produced some decent performances this year. With an ERA of 3.89, a WHIP of 1.13, and 115 Ks, his overall record is 12-4. His previous five outings this month have produced two wins and three losses. He has a good set of pitching variations at his disposal but has to limit the hits he has been giving out recently early in the game.

Match Details: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -175 -1.5 (-110) Over 8.5 (-110) Los Angeles Angels +150 +1.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110)

Best Picks: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

Taillon will look to gun down the Angels' lineup. He has good command of his breaking ball and the lower corner changeups. With an above-average K/9 stat, we can expect him to trouble the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Pick: James Taillon Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees are on a three-game losing streak, whereas the Angels are on a winning streak of four. Expect the explosive hitting lineup of the Yankees to do some damage early on in the game to improve their chances for a win tonight.

Riding on Taillon's experience, the Yankees will hope that he delivers a stellar performance tonight as their bullpen attempts to shut down the Angels in the early innings of the game.

Prediction: Yankees First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (+110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt