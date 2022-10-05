Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics  MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday (October 5).

The Angels are in fine form and are in third place in the American League West with 73 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.453 and are 33-4 away from home.

The Athletics, meanwhile, have struggled this season and are languishing at the bottom of the American League West division. They have won only 59 games and have a win percentage of 0.366. They haven't won enough at home, where they have a 28-51 record.

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @Oakland Athletics

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5; 4:00 pm EDT

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ANGELS -240 -1.5(-137) o7(-104) ATHLETICS +210 +1.5(+114) u7(-118)

The Angels have been playing well this season. Mike Trout has done great and has an OPS of 0.986 with 39 home runs. The team has had multiple contributors in scoring and has fared well all season.

Shohei Ohtani has done a great job with an ERA of 2.47, 203 Ks and a WHIP of 1.07. He has been very consistent this season and has done a great job for the team in scoring, with an average of 0.273, 34 home runs and an OPS of 0.877.

The Athetics, meanwhile, have played well but have been inconsistent. They have counted on players like Sean Murphy to score. He has an OPS of 0.762,18 home runs this season.

Pitchers have largely been ineffective, but Cole Irvin has done well with an ERA of 3.98 and a WHIP of 1.16 this season.

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Angels. He has been well for the team in both pitching and batting. He comes into this game with a 15-8 record.

He has done exceptionally well against the Athletics with 22 knockouts and two earned runs in 19.2 innings pitched and is expected to repeat that performance here.

Pick: Ohtani, Hits allowed, under 4.5(-135)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Prediction

Although the Athletics have won their last two games against the Angels, they are not favorites to win here. The Angels have their star pitcher on the mound, which makes them the favorites.

Scoring for the Angels is not a problem and with good pitching, they should win this one.

Prediction: Take Angels on the spread , -1.5

