Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will play host to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The American League West opponents square off in Anaheim with two elite pitchers taking the mound.

The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Sunday to improve to 51-64 this year. Meanwhile, for the Mariners, they now find themselves at 62-54 this season, after their 5-3 loss at the hands of the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Angels of Anaheim have been a subpar team at home; having an 11-25 record in 36 previous home games.

Los Angeles will send out Shohei Ohtani for Monday's contest. He is 10-7 with a 2.68 ERA over 19 starts, enjoying his best season from the mound of his career. The Japanese star has been excellent at Angel Stadium, carrying a 2.25 ERA there in ten starts. Ohtani tossed six scoreless frames against Seattle in June. On Monday night, he'll look to replicate that performance.

Luis Castillo, who is 5-4 with a 2.71 ERA, will take the hill Monday for Seattle. Last time out, he was excellent against the New York Yankees. In that start, he tossed eight shutout innings, allowing three hits, to go with seven punchouts. On Monday, he'll be facing an awful Angels lineup that is 25th in runs and 26th in OPS. The right-hander has been better lately, giving up three earned runs in his last 14 2/3 innings. Castillo has a 2.36 road ERA, and he's looked great as a Mariner. Look for him to keep rolling against an offense that has struggled for a long time.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 9:38 P.M. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -105 +1.5 (-230) Over 6.5 (-120) Los Angeles Angels -105 -1.5 (+185) Under 6.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Magneuris Sierra is projected to bat last in the Angels' lineup tonight. Sierra went hitless yesterday, and he'll have an even tougher matchup against Luis Castillo. Look for him to go hitless again in the series opener.

Pick: Magneuris Sierra Under 0.5 Total Bases (-120)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Everything points to this game being a pitcher's duel, with two of the best arms in the league going head-to-head. Seattle has been performing well on the road lately, and the Angels seem to play well when Ohtani pitches. Expect these offenses to struggle the entire game.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-120) & Total Hits Under 13.5 (-115)

