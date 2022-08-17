Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will be playing the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium. The Mariners beat the Angels 6-2 on Monday to improve to 63-54. Los Angeles is down to 51-65, with their season slipping away. Los Angeles has been a disappointment at home this year; sporting a 26-34 record in their home park.

Los Angeles will trot out Jose Suarez, who is currently sporting a 3-4 record and a 4.37 ERA. In his last two outings, both against the Oakland Athletics, he's been as good as it gets. He's given up no earned runs in his past 17 1/3 frames while striking out 13. The Angels' lefty has struggled in his home park this year, though, holding a 5.64 ERA while at home this season, albeit in only five outings. It's unlikely he'll have three straight starts without allowing a run, but he should be able to give his team a chance to hang around on Tuesday.

Robbie Ray, who is 8-8 with a 3.90 ERA, will be taking the mound Tuesday for Seattle. The Angels offense that he'll be up against ranks 25th in runs per game, and he's completely dominated them twice this year. In the left-hander's last two appearances against Los Angeles, he's surrendering two earned runs in 14 frames while punching out 20 Angel hitters. Expect more of the same in the second game of this series.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -171 -1.5 (-105) Over 7.5 (-115) Los Angeles Angels +156 +1.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Jose Suarez has walked two or more batters in four of his last five starts. He'll also be tasked with a Mariners lineup that has the third-highest walk rate, too. Therefore, take the over for his walk(s) prop.

Pick: Jose Suarez Over 1.5 Walks Given (-115)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Seattle has really picked it up in the last couple of months after not being considered a legitimate playoff contender. They've been especially good on the road, winning 19 of their past 26 contests away from Seattle. Ray recently pitched great against the Angels, followed by a strong start against the New York Yankees. Suarez has looked great recently, and on the year, he has a 0.87 ERA facing the Mariners. Take the under here as it's gone this way in eight of Suarez's 12 starts.

Prediction: Under 8 (-130)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

