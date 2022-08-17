Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. The Mariners beat the Angels 8-2 behind a strong outing from Robbie Ray on Tuesday to improve to 64-54. Los Angeles is now 51-66 following their defeat. Of the Halos' last 38 games at home, they've won just 11.

Seattle has been resilient on the road, now having won 20 of their last 27 while away this year. The division is probably out of reach for the Mariners, but they'll gladly take the first Wild Card spot. They currently hold it at the moment, holding half a game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

"That's one for the W column. #SeaUsRise" - Mariners

Touki Toussaint gets the nod Wednesday for the Angels, making his second start of the year. This Mariners offense scored eight last night, but they rank just 23rd in runs per game and 20th in OPS in the MLB.

Touissant looked good in his lone outing, albeit his opponent was the Oakland Athletics. He has solid stuff, but he's lacked consistency throughout his career, bouncing between the majors and minors. Seattle will look to build off of their offensive onslaught, eyeing the sweep on Wednesday.

George Kirby will take the hill Wednesday for the visitors. The rookie is 4-3, with a 3.39 ERA in 16 starts. He has been above average this season, and he'll be facing a poor Angels lineup.

Lately, Kirby has been lights out, holding a 2.18 ERA in his last four outings. His previous outings against the Angels have been outstanding as he's held them to three runs in 12 total frames. The Seattle right-hander also has a 2.95 ERA on the road, so expect him to pitch well against the Angels outside of his home park.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 17, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -182 -1.5 (-115) Over 8.5 (-110) Los Angeles Angels +162 +1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

George Kirby struck out six the first time he faced the Angels this year. He followed that with an eight K performance versus the Halos on August 6. The home team has struck out 13 times each game this series, so take the over here for Kirby's strikeouts.

Pick: George Kirby Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The Angels have not played good baseball in a long time. They're sorely missing Mike Trout's bat in the lineup as they're near the bottom in most team hitting stats. Expect the Mariners to finish off the sweep in Anaheim as they're the stronger team all-around.

Prediction: Mariners -1.5 (-115)

