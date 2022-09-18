Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night in MLB action.

The Mariners will look to keep pace in the AL playoff race, while the Angels are out of the playoff picture. The Angels beat the Mariners 8-7 on Friday to improve to 62-82 on the year. Meanwhile, the Mariners hold an 80-63 record on the season.

Los Angeles has been subpar at home, carrying a 32-40 record at Angel Stadium, while Seattle has been solid away from home, going 41-31. The Mariners have won six of their previous eight meetings at Angel Stadium. Seattle holds the second wild card spot but could finish in the first spot. The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold that spot over the Mariners by 1.5 games.

Shohei Ohtani, who is 12-8 with a 2.55 ERA over 24 starts, will likely take the hill Saturday for Los Angeles. He has been spectacular this year, especially from the mound, and will be matched up with an average Mariners lineup on Saturday.

Recently the Japanese right-hander has been unhittable, allowing just two earned runs in his past 20 innings. Ohtani has been extremely consistent, and in his home park this year, he's holding a fabulous 2.19 ERA. He's been great against Seattle in his career, never allowing more than two earned runs in a single start. Expect him to continue that dominance on Saturday.

Seattle could trot out George Kirby, who is carrying a 7-3 record, 2.98 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Last start, he was solid, going six innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs, fanning six.

The Seattle rookie has been excellent away from home this year, holding a 2.86 road ERA. LA's lineup isn't very deep, and Kirby has already succeeded against them this year in three outings. Expect him to go toe to toe with Ohtani as his club looks to even the series.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 9:07 pm EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners +102 -1.5 (+165) Over 7.0 (-105) Los Angeles Angels -112 +1.5 (-200) Under 7.0 (-115)

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Both pitchers can shut down lineups, especially Ohtani, who has been one of the better hurlers in the MLB this year. Expect a low-scoring game early on after last night's offensive barrage.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Game Total Under 3.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far