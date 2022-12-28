With their 20-3 road win on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers have officially clinched a spot in this season's NFL playoffs. This is the first time that the Chargers have been to the playoffs since 2018 and this will also be the first time that quarterback Justin Herbert will be playing past the regular season.

The season was rocky for a bit due to injuries and stagnant play as they were 5-5 before rattling off three consecutive victories to clinch a spot. They are currently 9-6 and hold the sixth-spot in the AFC and if the playoffs ended today, they would take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round.

Los Angeles has been excellent at passing the football, as they rank third in the sport with 270.1 passing yards per game. However, they have a -11 point differential this season with two weeks left to go.

The Chargers were unable to compete in the AFC West as the Kansas City Chiefs were able to be at 12-3 thus far and continue their run of excellence, including winning both games against Los Angeles this season.

What is the outlook for the remainder of the Los Angeles Chargers season?

The Chargers are in the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture, but can do some moving around for any of the three wild card spots depending on how they, and other teams, play to wrap up the regular season.

They face the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 17 on New Year's Day before ending the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

Los Angeles currently holds the tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens, who occupy the fifth seed in the AFC, so if they end up with a tied record, the Chargers would get the higher seeding. However, the Bolts would need to continue winning if they want to get that fifth seed and could still wind up in seventh depending on which team gets the final wild card spot and the tiebreakers surrounding it.

It is very possible that head coach Brandon Staley decides to sit his starters for their Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos to rest up a week before the postseason begins, instead of competing for higher seeding. However, it will be interesting to see how things fall out as the rest of the NFL falls into place throughout the final few weeks.

Poll : 0 votes