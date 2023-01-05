Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction, Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads- January 5 | 2023 NBA Regular Season

The Los Angeles Clippers take their show on the road to face MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers continue jockeying for a position in the Western Conference playoff push, while the Denver Nuggets have the best record in the West.

The status of the two Clippers superstars is critical as we are unaware if either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George will be on the court Thursday night. Who will be victorious - a resilient Clippers team or a Nuggets team searching for a title?

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Clippers SG Paul George is dealing with a hamstring injury. Reportedly, he will travel with the team to Denver, but his fitness status remains questionable.

SF Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day with an illness. We have seen the Clippers exercise caution around Leonard in the past, so check back before game time to confirm Kawhi Leonard's availability.

Nuggets PF Jeff Green's status remains unchanged for now. He remains out of action.

Nuggets SG Collin Gillespie is out for this one with a lower leg injury. Gillespie is progressing towards a return, as he was spotted shooting jumpers recently. Gillespie remains without a timeline for a return at this point.

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Paul George Clippers Hamstring Questionable Kawhi Leonard Clippers Illness Questionable Jeff Green Nuggets Out Collin Gillespie Nuggets Lower Leg Out

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAM LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Los Angeles Clippers +4.5 (-110) O 225 (-110) +160 Denver -4.5 (-110) U 225 (-110) -190

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Clippers- PG Reggie George, SG Paul George, SF Terance Mann, PF Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac

Nuggets- PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers, when healthy, are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. Having two premium wing scorers and All-Star NBA defenders is a tough match-up for any team. The problem is the "when healthy" part, as Kawhi Leonard can't seem to stay fit for long.

As for the Denver Nuggets, they have a match-up nightmare that no one can figure out, Nikola Jokic. Who will stop Jokic on Thursday night? Marcus Morris? Nikola Jokic will dominate the action from start to finish, and the fact that the Clippers enter this contest at far less than 100% makes this one an easy call. Take the Nuggets and give the points.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets -4.5 (-110) 225 O/U

