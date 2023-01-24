Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25), most recently defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112.

The Clippers have looked solid in their past two wins as they continue to bounce back from the losing skid they started the year on. They're 3-2 in their last five games. Small forward Kawhi Leonard led the offensive charge in both of their latest wins. The Lakers, meanwhile, have held steady during the absence of Anthony Davies for the most part. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook continue to impress, but the team's win-loss record remains hit-and-miss.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Clippers @ Lakers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

On the Clippers' front, point guard John Wall is out with an abdominal strain. Shooting guard Luke Kennard is out due to a calf injury.

On the Lakers' end, shooting guard Austin Reaves is out with a hamstring injury. Power forward Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury. Small forward LeBron James is questionable due to left ankle soreness. Shooting guard/small forward Lonnie Walker IV is out with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status John Wall Clippers Abdomen Out Luke Kennard Clippers Calf Out Austin Reaves Lakers Hamstring Out Anthony Davis Lakers Foot Out LeBron James Lakers Ankle Questionable Lonnie Walker IV Lakers Knee Out

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Clippers -5 (-110) Ov 230 (-110) -200 Lakers +5 (-110) Un 230 (-110) +165

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting 5s

Clippers - PG: Terance Mann, SG: Paul George, SF: Kawhi Leonard, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac

Lakers - PG: Dennis Schroder, SG: Patrick Beverley, SF: Troy Brown, PF: LeBron James, C: Thomas Bryant

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction

This is the third meeting between these two LA outfits this season. In both prior contests, the Clippers picked up wins at 103-97 and 114-101, respectively. Shooting guard Paul George led the charge on offense in both cases for the Clippers. On defense, the Clippers have been tough to get past this season, frequently applying pressure on the opposition.

For the Lakers, tonight is a shot at getting some payback. The absence of Anthony Davies, while troublesome, hasn't hindered the team quite as badly as many expected. At 38, LeBron James is still putting it together at an elite level, even with his frequent injury woes this season. On defense, the team has been ailing of late. They're currently ranked 21st in the league due to the number of points they're surrendering.

Overall, the Lakers have had a tough go this season. They're dealing with a team that seemingly just has their number this season as well. The difference in defense between these two teams may ultimately be too much for the Lakers to overcome tonight.

Prediction: Clippers -5 (-110)

