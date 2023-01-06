Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-19) are currently struggling on a four-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21), are coming off of a 113-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It's been a tough week for the Clippers, who most recently ate a 122-91 thrashing against the Denver Nuggets. Interestingly, the Timberwolves recently broke a six-game losing skid with a win over none other than the Nuggets. The Minnesota outfit will look to continue rebuilding with a third straight win tonight.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Clippers @ Timberwolves

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 09:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

On the Clippers' front, power forward Nicolas Batum is unlikely to play due to recent ankle issues. Point guard John Wall is out due to injury management concerns.

On the Timberwolves' end, center Karl-Antony Towns is out due to a calf injury. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is also out due to a calf injury. Center Naz Reid is questionable due to back problems. Shooting guard Bryn Forbes is questionable due to shoulder issues.

Player Team Injury Status Nicolas Batum Clippers Ankle Unlikely John Wall Clippers Injury management Out Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Naz Reid Timberwolves Back Questionable Bryn Forbes Timberwolves Shoulder Questionable

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Clippers +3 (-110) Ov 226 (-110) +130 Timberwolves -3 (-110) Un 226 (-110) -150

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Clippers - PG: Reggie Jackson, SG: Paul George, SF: Terance Mann, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Rudy Gobert

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction

The Clippers already got the better of the Timberwolves last month, handing them a 99-88 loss on December 14.

However, the Clippers have noticeably faltered of late and have a hit-and-miss 10-10 record on the road this season. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been turning their misfortunes around lately. Their upset win over the dominant Denver Nuggets proved they can hang with the top teams.

For the Minnesota outfit, shooting guard Anthony Edwards has established himself as the team MVP on offense. He's currently notching 24.2 points per game on average. The Timberwolves' recent showdown with the Trail Blazers saw him score a commendable 32 points.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are a deadly team when Kahwi Leonard and Paul George are on hand. Despite rumors swirling of both men potentially missing tonight due to illness and injury, respectively, neither has been added to today's injury report. George is on the starting 5 which bodes well for the team tonight. A healthy Clippers would be a nightmare for the Timberwolves. Even if they're not at full capacity tonight, the LA outfit have enough power on the team that they should be able to best the Timberwolves once again here.

Prediction: Clippers +3.5 (-110)

