Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (20-15) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 142-131 OT victory over the Detroit Pistons. Their opponents tonight, the Toronto Raptors (15-18), most recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-107.
The Clippers have had a mixed run of late and are 3-2 in their last five games. Kahwi Leonard and Paul George have frequently led the charge on offense this month. The Raptors, meanwhile, broke a six-game losing skid when they defeated the New York Knicks last week. They'll hope to extend their budding winning streak to three games later tonight.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details
Fixture: Clippers @ Raptors
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 07:40 p.m. ET
Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report
On the Clippers' front, star small forward Kahwi Leonard is out due to right knee injury management.
On the Raptors' end, small forward Otto Porter Jr. remains out with a hip injury. Center Khem Birch is questionable due to a recent illness. Power forward Precious Achiuwa is out with an ankle injury.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s
Clippers - PG: Reggie Jackson, SG: Paul George, SF: TBA, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac
Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: OG Anunoby, SF: Scottie Barnes, PF: Juancho Hernangomez, C: Pascal Siakam
Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction
The Clippers are the superior team overall. Their defense is among the best in the league and star players like Paul George and Marcus Morris will likely keep their offense solid against a middling team like the Raptors. However, they're coming into tonight without Kahwi Leonard. They're also on the road right now and this will be the second of back-to-back games this week for them.
The Raptors, meanwhile, have had a difficult season thus far. They have only very recently found their way back to winning ways. Arguable team MVP Pascal Siakam is in fine form at the moment with an average of 26.2 points per game this season. Against the Knicks last week, Siakam scored an astounding 52 points en route to victory. With the home-court advantage and a better-rested set of players, the Raptors might just be able to keep their newfound momentum going tonight.
Prediction: Raptors -5 (-110)
