Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. These National League West teams have seen a lot of each other this year, and in recent seasons the Dodgers have dominated head-to-head.

The Diamondbacks did come out on top, 6-1, versus the Dodgers on Wednesday to improve to 69-80, despite their struggles in LA dating back several years. Los Angeles is now 103-45 after the loss.

Los Angeles has been excellent at home this season, as evidenced by their formidable 51-19 record at Dodger Stadium. Arizona, whose home field is turf, have struggled while playing on grass this year, where they have a 28-41 record.

Julio Urias will start Thursday for the Dodgers. He is 17-7 with a 2.27 ERA through 28 starts in 2022. He has been spectacular this season, and he'll be facing a mediocre Diamondbacks lineup on Thursday. The left-hander has been even more dominant recently, carrying a 1.50 ERA in his past six outings. Urias has a 3.81 expected ERA, indicating that he's been somewhat lucky so far this year, but at this point in the season, that might not matter.

The Dodgers' lefty has been very solid in his home park this season, too, holding a 2.54 ERA here in an environment where he's much more comfortable. Urias tossed six innings of one-run ball versus Arizona in April. Expect him to be confident going into this one.

Arizona will start Zac Gallen for Thursday's matchup. He has a 12-3 record with a 2.52 ERA in 28 starts this year. Lately, the right-hander has also been amazing, holding a minuscule 1.16 ERA in his past six outings. The Arizona right-hander matched Urias in April, going six innings, allowing two hits and no runs. Expect him to find similar success against LA on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +185 +1.5 (-120) Over 7.0 (-115) Los Angeles Dodgers -220 -1.5 (+100) Under 7.0 (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Both of these starters boast WHIPs below one entering Thursday, which ranks them both in the top three in this category in the NL. Expect hits to be kept low on both sides with two ace-like pitchers on the hill.

Pick: Total Hits Under 15.5 (-135)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Expect LA to bounce back tonight, as they've won almost 2/3 of their games following a loss. Gallen is excellent, but the Dodgers have gone 19-9 in Urias' starts, and they have a stronger bullpen.

Prediction: Dodgers -1.5 (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far