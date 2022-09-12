Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at home in Arizona. Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Dodgers are coming off a 2-1 series win against the San Diego Padres on the road. Taking their overall record to 96-43, and 47-25 away. It's safe to say that the Dodgers are the best hitting unit this season, and their bullpen has simply been immaculate. They will aim for a second consecutive series win on the road.

The Diamondbacks have lost four of the previous five games, resulting in two straight series defeats. They sit 30 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West standings and have zero chance of making it to the playoffs. They will just be trying to save face at home.

"The Dodgers stay busy in October." - MLB

The Dodgers will start Tyler Anderson on the mound tonight. He has had an exceptional season and is showcasing all his talents from the hill. He has an ERA of 2.73, a 1.03 WHIP and a staggering W-L of 14-3. This will be his 25th start of the season and his second against the Diamondbacks. He gave up zero runs on five hits in six IP and got the win in his last start against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will start their newfound talent Ryne Nelson, and this will only be his second start of the season since transitioning from the minor leagues. In his last and only start of the season so far against the Padres, he gave away zero runs on four hits, with seven K's in seven IP. This is a very good sign for the youngster as he prepares to face the mighty Dodgers.

"Tyler Anderson gets the start for the series opener in Arizona" - DodgerYard

Match Details: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Monday, September 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -210 -1.5 (-135) Over 9.0 (-105) Arizona Diamondbacks +180 +1.5 (+115) Under 9.0 (-115)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Best Picks

Tyler Anderson will look to give his side a fast start and try to restrict the hosts from scoring early. He has an above-season average K/9 rate and will look to maintain it tonight.

Pick: Tyler Anderson Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The betting public should be looking for an easy win for the Dodgers tonight. Their hard-hitting form and exceptional work from the bullpen will all come in handy tonight for a series opener win.

Dodgers-1.5 (-135)

