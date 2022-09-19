Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines, Picks and Prediction - September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off a five-game series in the MLB against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home in California. The first game is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 19) night. The Dodgers lead their overall season series with the Diamondbacks 11-3.

The Dodgers swept away the San Francisco Giants in their previous series on the road, taking their record to 101-44 on the season. They have simply been phenomenal this season, especially with their hitting and pitching displays. They will look to overpower the Diamondbacks in this home series and do what they do best.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are 68-78 this season after their recent series loss against the San Diego Padres. They have little or no hope of making the playoffs this season. This will be a really tough series for them, as they face the mighty Dodgers.

"A sweep in the Bay." - Dodgers

The Dodgers will likely start the highly experienced Clayton Kershaw on the mound. He is 8-3 this season, with an ERA of 2.44, a 0.99 WHIP and 107 Ks. This will be his 19th start of the season and second against the Diamondbacks. In his previous outing against the Diamondbacks, he registered a win, where he gave up no runs on two hits in 7.0 IP.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, could give the ball to Merrill Kelly. He's 12-6 this season, with an ERA of 3.01, a 1.11 WHIP and 155 Ks. He's a good strike-thrower and always just does enough to help his team. This will be his 30th start of the season and fifth against the Dodgers. Kelly gave up 17 runs on 24 hits in 18.0 IP and has registered zero wins against them.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



How is he still so good?



His enduring brilliance, explained by fellow MLB pitchers, via



theathletic.com/3600637/2022/0… At 34, Clayton Kershaw still subdues hitters and churns through opposing lineups.How is he still so good?His enduring brilliance, explained by fellow MLB pitchers, via @ByMcCullough At 34, Clayton Kershaw still subdues hitters and churns through opposing lineups.How is he still so good?His enduring brilliance, explained by fellow MLB pitchers, via @ByMcCullough:theathletic.com/3600637/2022/0… https://t.co/AWWTRQVCU5

"At 34, Clayton Kershaw still subdues hitters and churns through opposing lineups." - TheAthleticMLB

Match Details: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Monday, September 19 at 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +225 +1.5 (+105) Over 7.5 (-105) Los Angeles Dodgers -265 -1.5 (-125) Under 7.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Best Picks

Both pitchers like to command authority on the hill. They have faced each other before and know their opponents' hitting routines. They will look to shut out the hitters early in the game, so expect a no-run first innings.

Pick: no runs in first innings (-155)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

The Dodgers are the outright favorites. They have faced Merrill Kelly before and have always come out on top against him. Expect the Dodgers to start this home series with a win.

Prediction: Dodgers -1.5 (125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far