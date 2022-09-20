Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines, Picks and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of their doubleheader on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0 and the overall season series 12-3.

Last night, the Dodgers won 5-2 to win Game 1 of a five-game series against the Diamondbacks. They have a 102-44 record this year, 50-18 at home. Even though they have already secured a berth in the playoffs, they don't appear to be ready to completely overwhelm their opponents just yet. In order to secure the series, they will want to win tonight's doubleheader.

As the Diamondbacks prepare to play the Dodgers in a doubleheader for Games 2 and 3, their odds of winning a game in this series appear to be quite remote given their current four-game losing run. Their hopes of making the playoffs are all but gone, so they'll just try to look good by defeating the tenacious Dodgers at least once.

The Dodgers will start the highly experienced Tyler Anderson on the mound for Game 2 of the doubleheader. He has an ERA of 2.62, a 1.03 WHIP, 119 Ks, and a W-L of 15-3. He has faced the Diamondbacks thrice before, and has only given up two runs on 17 hits with 15 Ks in 20.0 IP. He commands authority against the Diamondbacks and will be looking to get the win tonight.

"This is a Tyler Anderson appreciation tweet." - truebluela

The Diamondbacks will start their RH relief pitcher, Drey Jameson, on the hill. This will be only his second start of the season, and in his previous start against the San Diego Padres, he got the win, giving up no runs on a miserly two hits in seven IP. He is in the nascent stages of his major league career and will be looking to make a mark tonight.

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20 at 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

The Dodgers are a potent group that has demonstrated its skill throughout the entire season. They are in complete control of the game and completely dominate their opponents to the point where they are unable to mount a comeback. Tonight, the Dodgers are predicted to cover the spread.

Best Picks: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Best Picks

Tyler Anderson commands authority on the hill, and the Diamondbacks have been one of his favorite teams to pitch against this season. Expect him to shut out the Diamondbacks unit early in the game and register yet another win against them.

Pick: Tyler Anderson to record a win. YES

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

Expect the Dodgers to make easy work of the Diamondbacks tonight and win the doubleheader and the series tonight.

Dodgers to record a win. YES

