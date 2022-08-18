Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions August 18, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers play the final game of their four-game set Thursday afternoon.

After a tough battle last night, Los Angeles won 2-1 and is playing for the series win today, while Milwaukee will be hoping the Dodgers leave town with a split.

Pitching in this one are Andrew Heaney for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes for the Brewers.

Heaney has been fantastic since returning to the rotation. He's been more of an opener than starter since coming back from rehab but has allowed just one run in the three starts he has made. However, Heaney did take a line drive off his throwing arm his last time out, and while he has avoided a return to the injured list, it remains to be seen if his performance has been affected.

It's been business as usual for Burnes this whole season. He continues to perform at the highest level possible. He's made back-to-back starts where he allowed just one run, and he currently holds an ERA of 2.39.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Dodgers -112 Yes (+125) Over 4 Runs (+100) Brewers -104 No (-150) Over 3.5 Runs (-118)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

After leaving his last start early, many were surprised Andrew Heaney didn't return to the IL. However, bettors should be weary of how he'll perform with that arm. For that reason, the Brewers team total is a great bet in this game.

Milwaukee Over 3.5 Runs (-118)

Corbin Burnes is the reigning NL Cy Young.

Many bettors will be attracted to the NRFI on this one with how both these studs are dealing. Again, putting Heaney's arm strength into question and the Dodgers ability to jump on a pitcher early, smart bettors will grab the plus sign for this one.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+125)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

As incredible as Burnes has been this season, it's understandable that his team is the dog in this one as the Brewers are 13-9 in his starts. The middle innings have been a problem for the Brewers this season. However, Burnes is the far better pitcher in this matchup, and he should bring home another win.

Milwaukee (-104)

