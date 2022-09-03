Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their three-game series at home at Dodger Stadium on September 3 at 9:10 pm. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Padres defeated the Dodgers last night, 7-1, thanks to Yu Darvish who delivered stellar hitting through the lineup. They are currently second. They sit behind the Dodgers in the National League West Standings with a 74-59 (W-L). They are on a four-game winning streak and look to be on course to secure a berth for the playoffs. They will look to further improve their 39-31 away record.

The Dodgers have lost their last three games and will look to bounce back tonight. They have an overall record of 90-41 and a 45-17 record at home. They have already clinched a playoff berth and currently lead the league in batting ops and slugging percentage. With the fiery hitting lineup that they possess, they will look to make an immediate impact tonight.

The Dodgers will start Julio Urias on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.32, with 137 Ks, a WHIP of 0.95, and a W-L 14-7. He has performed amazingly well this season and has won in four of his five previous starts. He is on course to serve his best season strikeout average. He has a nasty off-the-plate curve ball and dishes out high heat with 96 mph fastballs.

The Padres will start Sean Manaea on the hill tonight. He has an ERA of 4.90, with 136 Ks, and a W-L of 7-7. He loses touch with the game if he gives some early hits in the game, but his strikeout average has been pretty solid so far. He is used to giving away hits but punches out the hitters with equal intensity. He doesn't possess a good away record, so he might look to put in a good performance this time round.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3, 9:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +180 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.5 (-110) Los Angeles Dodgers -210 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Julio has put in a stellar performance on the mound this season. He will look to continue his good run of form tonight as well. He has a good command over his pitching variations and isn't looking to give out hits and runs early on in the game.The Dodgers will rely on Julio to put up a good showing tonight.

Pick: Julio Urias Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are on a three-game losing streak. They will surely look to bounce back and get on with their winning ways against the Padres. The Dodgers have a .262 batting average, a .339 OBP, and a .456 SLG this season against left-handed pitchers. They will look to produce some hits and runs early on in the game.

Prediction: Padres First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-110)

